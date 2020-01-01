Respect shown in funeral of Ghana youth team crash casualties

The Football Association joined the families of the deceased in the ceremony

Seven Ghanaian youth players who died in a crash last month have been laid to rest on Thursday.

The deceased, aged between 12 and 16 years of age, were members of the Africa Vision Soccer Academy who were travelling back home to the Ashanti regional town of Offinso to Afrancho following a league registration exercise ahead of the new league season.

The bus crashed into a river, claiming lives and leaving many others injured.

"Executives of the Football Association (GFA), on Thursday, October 01, 2020, joined scores of mourners and families of the seven juvenile footballers who lost their lives in the Offinso road accident some weeks ago," the Ghana Football Association (GFA) published on its official website on Thursday.

"The seven boys, namely, Ofori Amanfo Ramsey, Alex Agyemang, Antwi Richmond, Abdulai Jamal, Hubert Anaba, Boakye Samuel and Kwame Opoku were on their way from a juvenile screening exercise at a registration centre at Afrancho, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

"The GFA delegation was led by Vice President, Mark Addo. Others included Executive Council members Frederick Acheampong and Madam Habiba Atta Forson. Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Football Association Osei Tutu Agyemang, Aminu Abdullai (Kamarat), President of Asokwa Deportivo and Executives of the Regional and District Football Association were all present."

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah (Hon.), the Director-General of the National Sports Authority Prof. Peter Twumasi and some government officials were present at the funeral service.

"May their souls rest in peace."

Today we mourn with the families and loved ones of our young talents who lost their lives tragically last month on the Offinso road💔🖤



May their souls rest in perfect peace🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DUw2VJDywT — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 1, 2020

Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Isaac Asiamah, Director General of the @Gh_NSA Peter Twumasi, Director General of @MOYSGh Frank Quist and other key officials of the ministry are all at today’s Burial service for our young departed footballers #RIP❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/n6WkNyfzmg — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 1, 2020

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad and Fifa boss Gianni Infantino have both sent messages of condolence to the bereaved families and the entire Ghanaian football fraternity.

Former Barcelona and AC Milan attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng earlier this week pledged his support to the surviving victims and the families of the bereaved.

In Ghana, youth teams usually travel to a designated centre to complete their player registrations for a football season so as to have their players physically inspected on-site as part of measures to prevent age-cheating.