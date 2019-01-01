Live Scores
Bundesliga

Report: Hertha Berlin and Luckassen reconsidering unsatisfactory association

Comments()
PROSHOTS
News in the German media indicates the two parties are having a second thought about their association for separate reasons

Latest reports say Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent Derrick Luckassen is considering terminating his loan deal with German side Hertha Berlin. 

Last summer, the 23-year-old joined Die Alte Dame on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the period.

Liga Insider says the centre-back is unhappy by his back-up role at Olympiastadion so far, and is pondering over the possibility of prematurely terminating his deal this January for a challenge elsewhere. 

Editors' Picks

Also, reports indicate the utility man has not impressed Hertha's hierarchy enough to be handed a permanent contract at the end of the short spell. 

Currently back with parent club PSV Eindhoven as he continues recovery from an ankle ligament injury suffered in training with the German side in December, Luckassen has made only four Bundesliga appearances involving two starts at Die Alte Dame.

Article continues below

He was forced to consider a move to Germany after similarly struggling for game time at PSV in 2017-18.

He joined Rood-witten from AZ Alkmaar in a five-year deal in 2017.

Born to Ghanaian parents, the centre-back remains eligible to play for Ghana at senior level as he is yet to earn a competitive senior cap with Oranje.

Next article:
Thierry Henry on Vieira reunion in Monaco vs Nice derby: 'We're not going to like each other!'
Next article:
'Man Utd's philosophy is like Barcelona or Ajax' - Neville demands new manager must respect club traditions
Next article:
Atletico offer Kalinic and Gelson to Chelsea in bid to secure Morata deal
Next article:
Is Flashback Zlatan Ibrahimovic the biggest bargain on FIFA 19?
Next article:
Higuain too old at 31? Why ageist Chelsea won’t do any better than AC Milan star
Close