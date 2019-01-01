Report: Hertha Berlin and Luckassen reconsidering unsatisfactory association

News in the German media indicates the two parties are having a second thought about their association for separate reasons

Latest reports say Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent Derrick Luckassen is considering terminating his loan deal with German side Hertha Berlin.

Last summer, the 23-year-old joined Die Alte Dame on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the period.

Liga Insider says the centre-back is unhappy by his back-up role at Olympiastadion so far, and is pondering over the possibility of prematurely terminating his deal this January for a challenge elsewhere.

Also, reports indicate the utility man has not impressed Hertha's hierarchy enough to be handed a permanent contract at the end of the short spell.

Currently back with parent club PSV Eindhoven as he continues recovery from an ankle ligament injury suffered in training with the German side in December, Luckassen has made only four Bundesliga appearances involving two starts at Die Alte Dame.

Article continues below

He was forced to consider a move to Germany after similarly struggling for game time at PSV in 2017-18.

He joined Rood-witten from AZ Alkmaar in a five-year deal in 2017.

Born to Ghanaian parents, the centre-back remains eligible to play for Ghana at senior level as he is yet to earn a competitive senior cap with Oranje.