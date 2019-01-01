Report: Ghana to play Rwanda in international friendly as Mauritania meeting gets scrapped

Reports say the four-time African champions have gotten themselves new opposition for a friendly date on March 26

Mauritania's announced friendly against has been cancelled, according to media reports.

Instead, the Black Stars will face Rwanda on March 26 after playing in a 2019 qualifying on Saturday.

Last week, the Mauritania Football Federation claimed a friendly fixture has been agreed with Ghana and will come off after an Afcon qualifier against Burkina Faso on Friday, going on to name a 24-man squad for the double-header.

Goal, however, reported that the Ghana Football Association has gone silent on any such scheduled game as various communications on the entity's official website concerning the Fifa international break have made no mention of a tie against Al-Murabitun.

It has now emerged that the Black Stars have instead lined up a friendly against Rwanda after Saturday's Kenya engagement.

According to reports, Ghana will visit the Amavubi for the fixture, which is set to mark the start of preparations for the Afcon in June/July.

The game will be the last for the Black Stars before coach James Kwesi Appiah announces his squad for the tournament in .

Ghana are hoping to end a 37-year title drought in the land of the Pharaohs when the Afcon comes around.

