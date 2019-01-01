Report: Ghana 0-1 Mali: Satellites crash out of Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

Jimmy Cobblah's outfit will not be present at the global showpiece in Poland, having failed to make the semis of the continental gathering in Niger

Ghana's hopes of playing at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup crashed on Saturday following a 1-0 defeat to Mali in their last group game at the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

Hadji Drame netted a second-half effort to win all three points for The Eagles at Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey.

The result has left the Black Satellites third on Group B's standings with three points, having won one game and lost two others.

The inability to qualify for the semi-finals of the U20 Afcon prevents Ghana from claiming one of Africa's four available slots for the U20 World Cup scheduled for Poland in May/June.

It also prolongs the Satellites' absence from the global showpiece, having last made an appearance in 2015.

Mali, on the other hand, are through to the semis and the World Cup after finishing second on the table behind leaders Senegal, who handed Burkina Faso a 5-1 humiliation in the other group game on Saturday.

The decisive lone-goal of the Ghana-Mali fixture came in the 53rd minute when Hadji Drame's effort flew past goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, who had come off his line.

Both teams had chances for more goals but a series of wasted efforts kept the scoreline at 1-0.

Ghana had earlier lost 2-0 to Senegal following a 2-0 opening day win over Burkina Faso.

