Report: Chelsea's Baba set for Goztepe loan in Turkey after Schalke exit

The Super Lig club have won the race to sign the Ghanaian on a six-month deal, according to reports

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is set to join Turkish side Goztepe for the remainder of the season, according to TRT Spor.

Latest reports say the Ghana international has agreed to terms with the Super Lig outfit.

The 24-year-old has been on the lookout for a new club since recently terminating an 18-month loan with German side Schalke 04 over limited game time.

French Ligue 1 team Lille, Villarreal and Girona of Spain were said to be also interested in his services.

It has indeed been a frustrating season for Baba, who has made just four appearances for Schalke all competitions.

The Tamale-born's limited playing time is partly due to a loss of form and partly a result of a lack of match fitness following a long injury layoff.

Article continues below

While at Schalke on an initial one-year loan from Chelsea, the defender suffered an injury while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Initially expected back in action after seven months, a series of complications kept him in the treatment room until May last year when he made a second-half appearance on the final matchday of the 2017-18 Bundesliga season, having earlier rejoined the Royal Blues for a second spell on an 18-month deal.

The loan is expected to expire at the end of the season, but the defender's quest for action has brought the association to a premature end.

