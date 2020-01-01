Report: Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to clash in UK friendly

The 'big boys' of Ghana football are set to treat fans to an exciting game in London in March

Ghanaian giants and are set to rekindle their rivalry in an Independence Day fixture away in next month, Kickgh reports.

's two biggest clubs will square off in a fixture aimed at commemorating the west African nation's separation from colonial rule.

The match is set for Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, just a day after Ghana marks its Independence Day.

The game hopes to draw spectators from the big Ghanaian and African community in the UK.

It will be their second clash in two months following their meeting in the Ghana Premier League last month. Visiting Kotoko ran out 2-1 victors on the day.

Kotoko and Hearts are the most successful clubs in the history of the domestic league, having won the title on 23 and 19 occasions respectively.

Their rivalry is rated among the fiercest in world football.

In 2001, 126 people lost their lives when fan trouble broke out during a league game between the two sides. This unfortunate incident is considered as the worst stadium disaster to have ever happened in Africa.

