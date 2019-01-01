Live Scores
Report: Arsenal's Nketiah rejects Ghana overtures for senior career with England

The striker is bent on seeing through his dreams of representing the country of his birth at senior level, it has emerged

Arsenal whizkid Edward Nketiah has turned down an opportunity to represent Ghana at senior level, local news outfit Ghana Sports reports.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, the 19-year-old currently plays for his country of birth at youth level.

He, however, remains eligible to switch international allegiance in favour of the Black Stars as he is yet to make a competitive senior appearance for the Three Lions.

According to Ghana Sports, Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah held a meeting with the striker in Iceland last year to persuade him to commit to the Black Stars.

The youngster, however, turned down the opportunity, instead, reiterating his ambitions to pursue a senior career with the Three Lions.

Nketiah is currently fighting for regular playing time at Arsenal, having made his senior appearance for the Gunners last season.

This term, he has played once in each of the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup and made two outings in the Uefa Europa League.

Ghana are looking to bolster their squad with foreign-born players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in June/July.

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Hamburg defender Gideon Jung and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams have all rejected overtures to play for Ghana.


 

