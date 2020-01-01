Rennes wonderkid Camavinga knows how to make the difference – Nzonzi

The Franco-Angolan sensation netted a decisive goal that earned the Red and Blacks their first win of the season

midfielder Steven Nzonzi hailed the performance of Eduardo Camavinga in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at home to , asserting the 17-year-old knows how to influence a match.

The Red and Blacks had a 1-0 lead for much of the game, with the visitors down to 10 men after Florent Mollet was sent off in the first half.

The same fate then befell Julian Stephan’s men in the 73rd minute with Martin Terrier getting his marching orders, but it did not deter them from adding more goals with Camavinga netting the second in fine fashion.

It comes on the back of the Franco-Angolan teenager being called up to the national team ahead of their Nations League ties against and .

76' : EDUAAARRRRDO CAMAVINGA ! Quel numéro pour signer le but du break ! 🔥#SRFCMHSC 2-0 pic.twitter.com/IwOMnrzVrL — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) August 29, 2020

" It was important to start well for the first home game in front of our supporters. I think it's deserved,” Nzonzi said on the club website.

“We created a lot of chances, we could have killed the game before. We put ourselves in a bit of danger at the end, but apart from their goal I think we were serious from start to finish.

“During the preparation, we worked very well physically and tactically. There is room for improvement and we must continue to work well. The recruits have integrated well. It feels like they've been in the team for a long time. They are smart and attentive players.

“Cama put in a great goal. He knows how to make the difference individually. He brings in defensively and offensively, he is complete. There will be two of us in the French team, it's good for him. It will be a first.”

New signing and defender Nayef Aguerd was making his second appearance for Rennes, playing the entire 90 minutes and said he has been able to quickly adapt in a short space of time.

“We showed some interesting things. We got chances but we couldn't kill the match. There is a good state of mind. The group is united. We were present in the duels and on the second balls,” Aguerd said.

“The club did everything to make me adapt as quickly as possible. In the field, we have a common language. I felt comfortable from day one. When it's like that, it's easier to give 100%.

“The supporters were only 5,000 but we could feel them behind us. We thank them."