Rennes issue update on reported Tottenham Hotspur target Niang

The Senegal international has been linked with a move away from Roazhon Park in the next transfer window

president Nicolas Holveck has confirmed there is “a lot of interest” in forward M’Baye Niang, but says , who are widely rumoured to be interested in him, have not yet contacted the club.

A number of clubs have been linked with Niang, including reported Premier League interest from Hotspur as well as and Hove Albion.

Niang has previously turned out for where he had a brief spell and could be lured back to the Premier League.

More teams

giants Marseille have however emerged as the forward’s most talked about suitors but Holveck says the Stade Velodrome side has never approached them.

“M'Baye was on the recovery. We received a lot of expression of interest, but no offers,” Holveck said as per Foot Mercato.

“No agreement as I have heard on some platforms, with Marseille in particular. We didn't even get a phone call from Marseille. M'Baye is here today. He has expressed his wish to develop under different skies, but not as vehemently as the press reported it.”

The former attacker has however previously refused to rule out the prospect of signing for Marseille as he admitted contact from the Stade Velodrome outfit, contrary to Holveck's remarks.

“It's flattering [the rumours around Marseille]. There is no smoke without fire. There have been discussions, but today there is nothing concrete,” Niang recently told Canal+ as per Foot Mercato.

“Marseille also has problems to resolve. Yes, it is a club that interests me, it is a club that has a good history, they also have warm supporters, as I like.

Article continues below

“Today everyone talks about Marseille because my wife is from Marseille, I like Marseille, I am there often. But there are other clubs that I can like as much.”

Interest in Niang might not be surprising as he recorded the best statistics of his football career in the past two seasons at Rennes.

In the 2019/20 cancelled Ligue 1 season, he managed 10 league goals and two assists in 26 appearances, while the previous season he grabbed 11 goals and five assists in 29 league games.