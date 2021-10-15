Relief for Real Madrid as Alaba knee injury not serious & he's expected to be fit for Shakhtar clash

The versatile defender has returned to Spain after the international break and should be available for the Champions League fixture on October 19

Real Madrid are expecting David Alaba to be fit for their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on October 19 despite the Austrian returning from international duty with a knee issue.

There were initial fears that, as well as missing the European fixture, Alaba's participation in the Liga Clasico with Barcelona may be under threat.

The versatile defender made two outings for his country during the latest international break, taking in 180 minutes of game time in World Cup qualifying ties with Faroe Islands and Denmark.

What injury does Alaba have?

Alaba, who joined Madrid as a free agent over the summer after reaching the end of his contract at Bayern Munich, is understood to have picked up a knee problem.

Medical examinations took place in Madrid on Thursday, however, and it is thought that the issue is not serious.

Indeed, the injury is believed to be nothing more than a heavy blow, which should allow him to play when Carlo Ancelotti’s side return to action against Shakhtar on Tuesday.

Extra recovery time

One positive for Real is they are not having to rush any of their international performers back into the first-team fold at Santiago Bernabeu.

That is because their meeting with Athletic Club, which had been due to take place this weekend, has been postponed due to the late running of World Cup qualifiers in South America.

Alaba has until October 19 to get himself ready for competitive action, with Ancelotti eager to include him in the travelling party to Ukraine.

Should he miss out, which seems unlikely now, the Blancos will hope to have the 29-year-old in contention for meeting old adversaries Barca at Camp Nou on October 24.

