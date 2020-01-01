Relentless Nwakaeme leading Trabzonspor march towards historic title

The frontman scored in midweek win over Yeni Malatyaspor, and can help inspire a statement win over joint-leaders Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday

With the majority of Europe's footballing schedule having been halted due to coronavirus, the Turkish Super Lig, which continues for now, can take centre stage this weekend.

For Nigerian football fans, it's a league with significant Super Eagles interest, notably at the top of the table.

Trabzonspor’s 3-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Wednesday night took them level atop the standings with on 52 points with nine games to play.

With and Sivasspor level on 49 points, the final stretch of the campaign is likely to be a four-way battle to claim the title.

Last season was equally tight, until the final weeks at least, with Gala ending at the summit with 69 points, two ahead of Basaksehir, while and Trabzonspor finished on 65 and 63 points respectively.

While last year’s third-placed side have suffered a dip in form, the other trio have maintained their level and are in the run-in this year as well.

It’s said that if at first you don’t succeed, try and try again; that rings true for Trabzonspor after last year’s contention that saw them finish fourth on the log, six points behind the Lions.

It’s for that reason that Anthony Nwakaeme’s 55th-minute goal, which made it 3-1 on Wednesday, was celebrated in the manner that it was. The hosts had halved the deficit just before half-time and Black Sea Storm were in danger of throwing away a two-goal advantage in the second-half if the Nigerian hadn't restored their advantage.

The burly forward’s improvement is reflected in the fact Wednesday’s strike was his 10th goal of the season, which saw him equal last year’s tally, and he’s by no means done yet.

His improved scoring frequency – a goal every 195 minutes this term as opposed to every 222 last year – is a decent return for someone who predominantly plays out wide.

Nwakaeme's arrival has coincided with Trabzonspor's transformation from peripherals for European qualification to becoming serious title contenders.

The Black Sea Storm finished 2016/17 in sixth, 13 points adrift of Galatasaray in fourth, while ending 17/18 a place higher, but they were a staggering 16 points below Besiktas.

Now, however, they've forced their way into the title reckoning, with Nwakaeme making a series of key interventions.

Against Caykur Rizespor in late February, for example, having opted against risking the injury returnee from the start, Huseyin Cimsir introduced the wideman at half-time with the title contenders 1-0 down.

The Nigerian’s impact was palpable after the interval as he scored one, set up another and won the penalty in the hosts’ eventual 5-2 win.

The 30-year-old’s effect on proceedings was particularly important as it came on a day where the division’s top scorer Alexander Sorloth – who has scored 19 times in 26 appearances – seemed off the pace and fired blanks.

Cimsir’s top forwards have had a hand in 42 of Trabzonspor’s 58 goals, which is roughly 74 percent of the league’s top scorers’ strikes. Nwakaeme has contributed to 16 goals, while Sorloth’s stands at 26, roughly 28 and 45 percent of the team’s goals respectively.

Indeed, whenever the pair thrives the team tends to flourish, and the Nigerian is certainly not just the Robin to the Norwegian’s Batman, despite his fewer numbers.

It is Nwakaeme who’s stepped up in the towering striker’s recent run of three games without scoring, with the former Hapoel Be’er Sheva forward instead scoring twice and setting up another in as many games. Conversely, when the inside forward fired blanks – in a 1-1 draw at Gaziantep on March 7 – Cimsir’s side dropped two valuable points which threatened to derail their title bid.

Therefore, it’s why Wednesday’s 3-1 success was imperative to get back on track, especially as Basaksehir visit Medical Park Stadyumu in a top-of-the-table clash this weekend.

The Black Sea Storm are unbeaten in 17 league games, but they have a poor record against the Istanbul-based club, failing to win in their last nine meetings against their championship rivals. Basaksehir, who have picked up five wins in that time, have recent history, and maybe psychological advantage on their side, but Trabzonspor’s free-scoring team may change the narrative to record a statement win.

It has been nearly 36 years since a Super Lig win was celebrated in Trabzon, so this year represents a valuable opportunity for their luck to change.

If it does, the city of Trebizond will remember Nwakaeme as one of the central figures who made it happen.