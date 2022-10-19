Barcelona boss Xavi has opened up on the personal messages he has received following the defeat to Real Madrid.

Xavi tasted defeat in Clasico

Madrid won 3-1

Barca now sit second in La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite being rather excited for the top-of-the-table clash at the weekend, Xavi saw his team lose. Goals from Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, and Rodrygo settled the match despite Ferran Torres' consolation.

WHAT THEY SAID: In light of the defeat, the Spaniard said: “I have a cell phone that looks like a relative has died, from all the messages of encouragement I'm receiving”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result capped off a bad week for both club and manager as they drew with Inter just days before, all but confirming their exit from the Champions League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI? The Barca boss at least has the opportunity to bounce back and change the tone of those messages as his side host Villarreal on Thursday night.