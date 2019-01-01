Reims defender Ghislain Konan set for four-month injury layoff

The Cote d'Ivoire international will undergo a surgery to his back injury and will be out of action for some months

Injured Stade de Reims defender Ghislain Konan is set to be sidelined for three to four months, according to the club.

The 23-year-old last featured for the French Ligue 1 side in their 1-1 stalemate with Lyon on January 11 after suffering a back injury.

Konan joined the Stade Auguste Delaune outfit in the summer of 2018 from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and has made 20 appearances, helping David Guion’s men keep eight clean sheets .

On Wednesday, Reims confirmed that the defender will undergo a surgery on the injury.

“[Surgery] has been confirmed for Ghislain Konan,” read a club statement.

“The Ivory Coast international will be operated from a herniated disc at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital on Wednesday. He will be unavailable for between 3 and 4 months.”

🚑 Le verdict est tombé pour Ghislain Konan. Révélation en @Ligue1Conforama dans son couloir gauche, l'international 🇨🇮 sera opéré d’une hernie discale à l'hôpital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière mercredi. Son indisponibilité complète s’établit entre 3 et 4 mois. #BonRétablissementGK3 pic.twitter.com/evPfPkGzuu — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) January 28, 2019

Konan who played a part in Cote d'Ivoire’s qualification to the 2019 African Cup of Nations will be in a race to be fit for the tournament scheduled for June.