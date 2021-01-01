Referees assaulted in Ghana Division One League game

Social media videos and photos have showed match officials being assaulted for alleged poor performance

Match officials of a Ghana Division One League game between Wamanafo Mighty Royals and Tano Bofoakwa were assaulted after the fixture on Sunday, viral social media videos have shown.

Central referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz, his assistants Suleman Mohammed and Yakubu Abdul Rahman, and fourth referee Hasim Yakubu, were the victims on the day, the second-tier match having ended in a 0-0 draw at Wamanafo Park.

Interestingly, this game was a supposedly behind-closed-doors fixture owing to a standing Ghana Football Association directive mandating all matches in the country to be played without fans as part of coronavirus safety protocols.

It is, thus, unclear how the irate supporters were able to access the inner perimeter.

Here are the bloodied match officials. Supporters of Wamanafo Mighty Royals broke Covid-19 protocols to commit this barbaric act. pic.twitter.com/SFccJgTTW0 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 28, 2021

According to reports, fans of home side Mighty Royals were unhappy by the referees' performance and angrily vented their anger for perceived unfair officiating.

Viral social media videos showed the helpless officials mobbed by the fans who did not hold back in launching a physical assault, leaving the officials bloody and bruised.

"The management of Wamanafo Mighty Royals condemns the act and we solemnly our displeasure against the act of the supporters," the club said in a statement after the incident.

"We are currently assisting the police on all necessary investigations to bring the culprits to justice.

"However, we plead pardon for the club from the side of the affected referees and the FA intentions general."

The GFA has banned Wamanafo Park indefinitely, pending further investigations into the matter.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the Wamanafo Town park indefinitely with immediate effect,” the football’s governing body announced on its official website on Monday.

"This decision was taken following assaults on the Referees at Wamanafo by the home supporters in the Division One League match between Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC and Tano Bofoakwa FC on Sunday, March 28, 2021."

In the elite division last year, giants Asante Kotoko suffered an indefinite ban after fans similarly attacked match officials for perceived poor officiating during a Premier League clash with Berekum Chelsea.

The violent incident led to one supporter suffering bullet wounds in the face as the police sought to intervene.