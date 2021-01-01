Referee Charles Bulu: Ghanaian's react to compatriot's collapse during Cote d'Ivoire vs Ethiopia Afcon qualifier

Social media was flooded with messages of well-wishes after Tuesday's unfortunate incident

Many Ghanaians took to social media to comment on the reported collapse of Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu during a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia in Abidjan on Tuesday.

The central man as the Elephants hosted the Walyas in a final matchday Group K fixture at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Ghana Premier League referee Bulu went to ground in the 81st minute, moments after showing signs of uneasiness which caught the attention of players from both sides.

After receiving medical care, the referee was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, forcing the match to be cut short as the fourth referee, who could have replaced Bulu for the match to proceed, was from Cote d'Ivoire and could not be allowed to officiate a game of his own country.

Cote d'Ivoire led 3-1 at the time of the stoppage, their goals coming from Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Willy Boly, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and China-based winger Jean Evrard Kouassi.

Getaneh Kebede, meanwhile, fetched the visitors’ goal.

Ultimately, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia finished first and second on the table, respectively, to book qualification for the tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon from January to February next year.

Below are some reactions to Tuesday's incident on Twitter:

Get well soon, referee Charles Bulu pic.twitter.com/zKMlNsgtki — David Stevenson (@dav_stevenson) March 30, 2021

Oooow Charles Bulu, This yawa na tooo much

why why should you collapse just like that in a live match.

If it was Benin we can say they juju you, but as for Ivory Coast dier, I can't think far anaa the banku make too heavy for your stomach inside https://t.co/0QE7OcIXBU — Sweet Israel (@Vy__bez) March 30, 2021

Speedy recovery to Charles Bulu. I think he needs our prayers guys pic.twitter.com/PlnhzRi57F — Ghost Man 👴 (@Joe_Carlet) March 30, 2021

I wish referee Charles Bulu well.



Ghanaian referees, since that Anas exposé, have been rigorous in training. — Kwame Amoh (@kwame_amoh) March 30, 2021

My heart goes out to Ghanaian referee, Charles Bulu who I understand collapsed in the 80th minute during the Ivory Coast vs Ethiopia tie.



Speedy recovery, Charles! #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/f4K4megizG — TILDA ACORLOR ❀ (@tildagh) March 30, 2021

@kwekuedilson am watching ivory Coast vs Ethiopia Ghana referee Charles bulu has been taking off the game has stop — kyeremeh k samuel (@kyeremehksamuel) March 30, 2021