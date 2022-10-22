Reece James has green hair & social media loves it as Chelsea star shows off new look at Man Utd game

Reece James was spotted in the stands with bright green hair as Chelsea took on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? As Chelsea hosted United on Saturday's late offering of football, injured right-back James was spotted in the crowd with a new look. Fans went crazy online after seeing James' bright green hair, matched with an equally green coat as he watched on from the stands. James is known for his fashion statements.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James underwent surgery to fix a knee injury and is a doubt for the World Cup while he spends time on the sidelines for Chelsea, but he made sure fans wouldn't forget about him by rocking up to Stamford Bridge with his new, unique look.

THE REACTION:

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? While he keeps on top of his style, the 22-year-old must also keep on top of his recovery from injury as fans sweat over whether or not he will make the World Cup. England kick off for their first game in Qatar in less than a month's time.