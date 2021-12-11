Red-hot Dennis continues impressive Premier League run with goal in Watford defeat

Emmanuel Dennis scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season in Watford's 2-1 defeat against Brentford on Friday.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium with a brilliant header off Tom Cleverley's cross in the 24th minute.

It was Dennis' 12th goal involvement in the English top-flight in this campaign which includes seven goals and five assists, a tally that is only bettered by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah (22).

The first-half lead put the Hornets on course to end their three-game losing streak until they conceded two late goals.

Pontus Jansson equalised for the Bees in the 84th minute and Bryan Mbeumo scored a 95th-minute winner from the penalty spot.

Mbeumo stepped forward to take the penalty after Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong brought down Saman Ghoddos.

Dennis was later replaced in stoppage time while Troost-Ekong played the entire duration. On the other hand, Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka only saw 15 minutes of action after coming off the bench for Brentford and he received a yellow card in the closing stages.

At the end, Watford manager Claudio Ranieri expressed his frustration after his team conceded the two late goals - becoming the team with the most goals conceded in the Premier League this term (31).

“We knew it was a difficult match, we started well, we scored a goal, but we were too nervous,” Ranieri told the club’s website. “It wasn’t the same Watford, when we wanted to keep possession and move quickly.

“It’s important to not make mistakes. We conceded two stupid goals. The last goal is three mistakes.

“That’s football, that’s the Premier League, but now we need to focus on the next match. We lost the first battle, but there are so many more in front of us.”

Watford dropped to 17th in the Premier League table after the loss with 13 points after 16 games while Brentford moved to the ninth spot with 20 points.

Next up for Dennis and his Watford teammates, is a Premier League trip to Burnley on Wednesday.