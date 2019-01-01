Record-breaking hat-trick hero Aguero only thinking about title race

Alan Shearer has been joined on 11 Premier League hat-tricks by the Argentine, but he remains focused on his team as they drew level with Liverpool

Sergio Aguero declared results to be more important than personal milestones despite equalling a Premier League record in Manchester City's 6-0 demolition of Chelsea.

Aguero took his tally of goals since the turn of the year in all competitions to 10 with a treble in Sunday's thrashing of the Blues at the Etihad Stadium.

The City striker moved above Tommy Johnson and Eric Brook to become the club's record league scorer, as well as joining Alan Shearer on 11 Premier League hat-tricks.

Aguero missed an open goal before making amends in spectacular style with a 25-yard strike. His second was a controlled volley from close range after a Ross Barkley error, while he claimed the match ball - which he jokingly had to wrestle off referee Mike Dean after the final whistle - with a second-half penalty.

"I don't know, sometimes it happens," Aguero told Sky Sports of his close-range miss.

"The next one I scored. The important thing is to get the ball and for the team to win.

"I have to continue the same way, but it's important to win."

Sterling scored City's first and last goals as Pep Guardiola's men inflicted Chelsea's record defeat in the Premier League.

And the England forward hailed team-mate Aguero after his latest hat-trick helped move City back to the top of the table, as they sit above Liverpool on goal difference.

"It was a terrific performance from the team - the manager set us up and got us ready for the game," Sterling told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

"Sergio is a player we depend on. You saw with his first strike, putting the ball in the top corner - you have to cherish players like that.

"It was just a win and another three points. The most important thing is to get three points."