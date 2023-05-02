Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid : Lineups & LIVE Updates

Real Madrid will hope to build on victory over Almeria last time out when they travel to Basque country to face Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

Real Madrid will strive for consistency when they face top-four hopefuls Real Sociedad in La Liga action, with one eye on the upcoming prospects for silverware in other competitions.

Los Blancos are 11 points behind table-toppers Barcelona in the league table, and need to carry on winning to keep up the pressure on their arch-rivals, although Carlo Ancelotti's men look to be running out of time in terms of La Liga title race.

They still have chances for trophies this season elsewhere as they take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final this coming weekend before facing Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal in one week.

Despite being out of the league title race, Madrid will aim to put on good performances as they look to carry positive momentum into that crucial stretch of games.

That said, Real Sociedad will be no pushovers, as they remain on track to finish in the top-four, and are five points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal ahead of this match.

Imanol Alguacil's side were comfortable 2-0 victors over Osasuna on Friday, as they look to close in on a return to the Champions League for the first time in 10 years. Having collected seven points from available nine in last three games, confidence will be high amongst La Real who will be aiming for a big scalp on their home turf here.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Real Sociedad XI (4-3-1-2): Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen; Merino, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal; Silva; Sorloth, Kubo

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Kroos, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Asensio, Mariano, Rodrygo

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming games

