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Europa League on TV

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Real Sociedad vs Lyon: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Reale Arena

Real Sociedad vs Lyon kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Lyon live today: TV channels and live streams

You'll find the live broadcast options below.

Real Sociedad and Lyon: Recent results

Real Sociedad have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 1-2 to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Before that came an emphatic 6-0 Europa League win against Lilleström, along with away wins at Malaga (5-2) and Levante (2-1). Real Sociedad scored 15 goals and conceded 10 across those five matches.

Lyon have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently beat Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1, having also beaten Crystal Palace 3-2 and Nice 2-1. Defeats against Paris Saint-Germain (0-2) and Hoffenheim (0-3) in the Europa League complete that run. Lyon scored eight goals and conceded eight during the period.

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: Line-ups

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: Form

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: Head-to-head record

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: The tables