Real Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Oviedo against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Real Oviedo in their bid to progress to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's side beat Almazan and Arenteiro in the previous rounds to advance in the competition. They head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Elche in La Liga, with Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata finding the net. They will be confident of another victory against the second-tier outfit as they seek to continue their strong form since returning from the World Cup break.

Meanwhile, Oveido defeated Gimnastica Torrelavega and Granada to set up a round of 32 date with the La Liga outfit. They have not made it through to the last 16 since 2003 and it will require a monumental effort to upset Atletico in front of their home fans. Oviedo are currently 14th in the Segunda Division with 27 points from 21 matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Real Oveido vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Real Oveido vs Atletico Madrid Date: January 4, 2023 Kick-off: 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT / 12:30 am IST (Jan 5) Venue: Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere, Oviedo

How to watch Real Oveido vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can catch the game live on ESPN+.

There is no live streaming or telecast of this match on any OTT platform or TV channel in the United Kingdom & India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Real Oveido team news and squad The second-division team will be relying on Borja Baston for the goals against Atletico. Tomeu Nadal will stand between the sticks and will be shielded by a four-man backline. Real Oveido Possible XI: Nadal; Ahijado, Luengo, Calvo, Bretones; Prendes, Suarez; Rozada, Koindredi, Sanchez; Baston Position Players Goalkeepers Braat, Nadal. Defenders COstas, Calvo, Tarin, Luengo, Aceves, Pomares, Ahijado, Llambrich Midfielders Sanchez, Koindredi, Montoto, Suarez, Mier, Prendes, Flores, Rama. Forwards Sanchez, Bretones, Sequeira, Roazada, Sangalli, Baston, Enrich, Obeng. Atletico Madrid team news and squad

Diego Simeone will miss Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Correa, and Nahuel Molina for this cup clash.

Thomas Lemar and Koke are set to start along with youngster Pablo Barrios. Jan Oblak should be the first choice in goal once again, while Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, and Mario Hermoso are likely to form a strong back three.

Atletico Possible XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Koke, Reguilon; Lemar, Morata