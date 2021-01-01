Real Madrid won't sack Zidane despite humbling Copa del Rey exit

The Blancos board are not planning drastic action at Santiago Bernabeu, with the French coach set to be given time to turn things around

Zinedine Zidane retains the full support of his board at , Goal has learned, with the Frenchman not facing the axe despite suffering a humbling defeat to Alcoyano.

That reversal, which came against third-tier opposition that had been reduced to 10 men, means the Liga heavyweights have seen another route to potential silverware in 2021 blocked off.

The result means they have suffered cup heartache twice in the space of a week, with having beaten them in the Supercopa de Espana final courtesy of a 3-2 extra-time win.

Prior to that, Real had been held to a goalless draw by Osasuna in their last league outing and are now three games without a win.

Four points separate them from table-topping neighbours in the Spanish top-flight, and Zidane’s side have played two games more than Diego Simeone’s troops.

Unsurprisingly, difficult questions are now being asked of those at Santiago Bernabeu.

Many of those are being directed at Zidane, with a French coach with two titles and three crowns on his managerial CV facing the first crisis of his career to date.

He is aware that his position will come under threat if results do not improve , with the World Cup winner telling reporters when quizzed on his future: "We have done good things, not so much lately, but apart from the last games we did good things this season. We have to concentrate on the things that can be done.

"When you lose, you always talk. I take responsibility and whatever has to happen, will happen. I am very calm, the players wanted to win the game. They try and sometimes different things happen. You have to assume responsibility.

"I am going to assume it, as always."

Zidane added: "It is a difficult moment, we are out of the Copa, we had to do something else but we couldn't. The players have tried. This is football, it is very difficult because we played against a Segunda B team and we have to win the game, but it didn't go like that.

"It's not a shame, it can happen, it happens, these are things that happen in a football career. I assume responsibility and we will continue working. We will not go crazy."

A desire to avoid kneejerk reactions is shared by those above Zidane at the Bernabeu.

They have seen Real face similar situations in the recent past, with a 2-0 defeat to in December leaving the Blancos sweating on their Champions League fate.

They responded positively to reach the last-16, collecting six successive wins across multiple competitions, and believe that their fortunes can be reversed once again.

Zidane is under pressure to deliver on that front, but he will be given time to do so – starting away at on Saturday.