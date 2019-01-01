Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Jr will move to Man Utd in £100m deal...according to Football Manager 2019!

The future is bright for the stars of NxGn 2019, but how exactly will they progress? Football Manager gives a glimpse at a possible future...

The best teenagers in the world have been named, with Jadon Sancho topping the NxGn list for 2019.

The winger has starred for club and country over the past year and is expected to progress even further in the next few seasons.

In order to find out exactly how the English wonderkid could progress, Goal simulated the next 10 seasons in Football Manager 2019, seeing Sancho and his peers go on to dominate world football.

Sancho is regularly linked with in real life, but FM19 has other ideas for his - and United's - future. The Red Devils decide to invest heavily in a young attacker to create and score goals, but instead of Sancho, they splash out £102 million ($136m) on 's Vinicius Jr, who failed to win with Los Blancos before his mega-money move in 2023.

Three Copas del Rey were his best achievement at Santiago Bernabeu, but he finally reached his potential at United, lifting the Premier League in his first season. Another league title followed in 2029, with the Red Devils also crowned champions of Europe by beating in the final.

Vinicius's stagnation in Madrid also meant he was overlooked repeatedly by , not getting his full senior debut until 2022. His first cap came in a goal-scoring performance against before helping Brazil win the World Cup. The 2022 final was an unexpected one as surprised the world by going all the way before losing on penalties to the Selecao.

The Copa America proved a much harder task for Brazil, who finished second in 2024 and 2028 but could not lift the trophy. However, Vinicius's performances saw him finish runner-up in the Ballon d'Or voting, with Neymar lifting the trophy and Paulinho taking third spot on an all-Brazilian podium. Vinicius also made the top three in 2027 and over 10 seasons played 51 times for his country, scoring 25 goals along the way.

Unlike Vinicius in , Sancho's career in was more successful, winning the league and cup double in 2022 before splashed out £78m ($104m) for his services. His versatility was a key asset in an exciting attacking team which also included fellow NxGn 2019 nominees Moise Kean and Sandro Tonali.

This line-up should have been one of the most potent in and in Europe, but failed to live up to expectations. An FA Cup win was their solitary achievement together, although they did reach the final in 2028 where finished champions.

Sancho's England career was much more impressive. He won the 2021 European Under-21 Championship despite already being a senior international and then bettered that in 2026 as the Three Lions brought football home by beating in the World Cup final.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's Chelsea career proved even worse than Sanchos, with the Blues deeming him surplus to requirements and putting him on their loan rotation scheme. As a result, he spent time at , , , , and .

He rejected a new contract from Chelsea, deciding to leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 and drop to the Championship to join . England's second tier proved to be the best home for Hudson-Odoi, who won the Championship while on loan with Burnley in 2019-20 and then achieved promotion through the play-offs with Brighton in 2026.

The Premier League proved too large a step up for the winger again after Brighton's promotion and he left ahead of the 2027-28 season to join for £5.5m ($7.3m). Hudson-Odoi was also part of the same England team that won the European U-21 Championship in 2021 and bagged a goal in the 4-1 win over in the final.

However, that was his last taste of international football as he never progressed to the level to be considered for the senior squad and watched as a fan as they won the 2026 World Cup in North America.