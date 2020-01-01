Real Madrid will fight to the death for Supercopa - Sergio Ramos

Saudi Arabia will see a Madrid derby as Zinedine Zidane's side take on Atletico for the Supercopa despite neither side winning anything last season

Sergio Ramos says will “fight to the death” to beat in the Spanish Supercopa final on Sunday.

Madrid dispatched Valencia 3-1 in their semi-final, while Diego Simeone’s Atletico came from behind to beat Barcelona 3-2.

This season’s first league encounter between the sides finished goalless in September, but Ramos is aware of the threat that Atletico pose – though he wasn’t pleased to hear them described as Madrid’s ‘enemy’.

"It's ugly to talk about enemies, it's a rivalry," Ramos told reporters.

"I don't see any team as an enemy, just as a direct rival. Everyone is free to think what they want.

"They're a difficult opponent, with a great coach and a great team.

"They fight until the last ounce of hope. We are prepared and we will fight to the death for this title.”

The Spanish FA (RFEF) have come in for criticism due to the revamped Supercopa tournament this year, with some claiming it has been engineered purely to benefit Madrid and Barca.

Madrid were the biggest beneficiaries this year. Previously a single match between the league and champions, the new four-team tournament now includes the runners-up from both competitions – meaning Madrid could win the Supercopa without having won anything last season.

"The format doesn't depend on us, but on the [Spanish Football] Federation, and they have done it well,” Ramos insisted.

"The Supercopa has recovered its value, there are now four teams competing.

"It favours us this year as we were one of the invitees.

"Maybe next year, other teams will arrive to compete. It is very well organised. And if the clubs and the Federation benefit..."

Ramos already has three Supercopas to his name, alongside his four Spanish titles and four Champions Leagues.

He and Madrid are used to winning, but the 33-year-old still burns with ambition ahead of a cup final.

"One of the most important things to enjoy is ambition,” he said. “We are excited to play another final.

"It is the fruit of the effort and hard work of everyone to enjoy a final against a rival who deserves to be here.

"The goal is to win the title."