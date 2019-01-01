Real Madrid vs Leganes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Blancos were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by their opponents last season and with coach Santi Solari under pressure cannot afford a repeat

After two winless games, Real Madrid will try to get going in 2019 against Leganes in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie.

Los Blancos have squandered four points in La Liga in matches against Villarreal and Real Sociedad and with the pressure mounting on Santi Solari, must get back to winning ways.

Leganes, though, are opponents who are unlikely to prove a pushover. Despite their lowly league standing, they have treated the cup seriously in recent times and reached the semi-finals last season.

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Courtois Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Nacho, Reguilon, Sanchez Midfielders Casemiro, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Brahim Forwards Benzema, Bale, Asensio, Mariano, Vazquez, Vinicius Jr

Gareth Bale is expected to miss around another week for Real Madrid due to a calf problem. Toni Kroos will miss out with an adductor injury and fellow midfielder Marcos Llorente is also sidelined.

Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz add to Santi Solari’s headaches as both are out.

Raphael Varane and Thibaut Courtois will be rested.

New signing from Manchester City, Brahim Diaz, could go straight into the squad.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Ceballos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius

Position Leganes players Goalkeepers Lunin, Cuellar, Serantes Defenders Siovas, Omeruo, Dos Santos, Tarin, Silva, Nyom, Juanfran Midfielders Perez, Vesga, Gumbau, Eraso Forwards Arnaiz, Merino, Ojeda, El Zhar, Carrillo, Rolan, Santos, En-Nesyri

Leganes are missing a number of important players as they approach this encounter, including midfielders Alexander Symanowski and Oscar Rodriguez. Ezequiel Munoz, who would expect to start at centre-back, is also sidelined.

Diego Rolan has been ill and is a doubt.

Possible Leganes starting XI: Cuellar; Nyom, Bustinza, Omeruo, Siovas, Silva; El Zhar, Recio, Perez, En-Nesyri; Carrillo

Match Preview

The slim hopes that Real Madrid had of winning La Liga were eradicated on Sunday as they suffered a stunning 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu, leaving the Copa del Rey as their only realistic source of domestic silverware.

Their victory at the FIFA Club World Cup has been rapidly forgotten after a wretched start to 2019, which has also seen them draw 2-2 at lowly Villarreal.

And while Sergio Ramos and coach Santi Solari both complained about the refereeing at the weekend, there is little doubt that the coach is a man under pressure as his side face a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

He refused to be drawn on his future when questioned about it after the latest setback, instead simply reiterating that his team always “compete to win the next game”.

The Argentine was defended by Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, who said: “The manager is doing a great job but he can't score the goals or stop them at the beginning of the game. He has hope, but we are out there on the field and we have to do better to have more concentration.

“We can't keep cocking up like this in every game. You have to avoid it in the future. We created but we lacked the goal and that's our problem. Solari has our confidence and we won't be looking for excuses with him or blame him.”

To make matters worse, Gareth Bale was pictured leaving the ground 10 minutes before full-time - a matter the coach says will be dealt with internally.

The pressure will only mount on Madrid should they fail to overcome a Leganes outfit that hover just above the Primera Division relegation zone.

They have history in this competition against Los Blancos, having beaten them on away goals in this competition last year at the quarter-final stage.

A repeat of that loss would send the Bernabeu side into a full-blown crisis.