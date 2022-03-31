Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Shakhtar teenager Vinicius Tobias on loan, GOAL can confirm.

Vinicius will leave Shakhtar without a single first-team appearance to his name, having initially joined the Ukrainian club from Internacional in January.

Russia's military invasion of Ukraine saw the 18-year-old's debut delayed as the football schedule in the country was postponed indefinitely, and Madrid have seized the opportunity to bring him onto their books amid a temporary change to UEFA's transfer rules.

What are the terms of the deal?

UEFA is allowing any foreign players based in the Russian and Ukrainian leagues to sign a contract with a new club without any penalty attached up until June.

GOAL can confirm that Vinicius has agreed on an initial loan move to Madrid for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, with the Brazilian set to go straight into the club's Castilla squad.

Madrid will have the option to make Vinicius' move permanent in the summer, but, for now, he will be unable to play for their senior team because he has not yet received a non-community card.

What attracted Madrid to Tobias?

Vinicius is considered to be one of the leading talents of Brazil's next generation, and has the versatility to play in a number of different positions.

The Shakhtar defender is a right-back by trade, but can also operate as a centre-back and even as a winger, due to his physical stature, impressive pace and crossing ability.

GOAL understands that Madrid have looked at bringing him in to potentially provide cover at right-back in Carlo Ancelotti's first team from next season onwards.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have operated in that role this season but neither has been particularly convincing, with Vinicius being touted as a possible long-term replacement.

