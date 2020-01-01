Real Madrid teenager Reinier nearing Dortmund loan, says Favre

The Brazilian starlet looks set to be playing his football in the Bundesliga next season

are in talks with over a deal to sign Brazilian starlet Reinier on loan, confirmed boss Lucien Favre.

The 18-year-old joined Los Blancos from Flamengo in January in a deal understood to be worth €35 million (£30m/$39m). The teenager signed a six-and-a-half year deal before joining up with Real Madrid's Castilla side.

He has yet to make an appearance for the senior Real team, but the Spanish giants are keen for the youngster to gain some first-team experience.

Dortmund and have both been linked with a move for the starlet, dubbed the 'new Kaka', but it is BVB who appear to have won the race.

Speaking after his side’s 11-2 pre-season win against Austrian Wien on Sunday, Dortmund coach Favre said a deal was close.

“We want to loan him,” he told Sport1. “But it’s not done yet. It’s in the pipeline. He’s a nine-and-a-half and can also play as a false striker and on the wing.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s very good offensively and a very, very good finisher.”

Should Reiner complete a move to Dortmund he would become their third major signing of the summer.

Thomas Meunier was the first new face in June, signing a four-year deal after moving from PSG on a free transfer.

Favre’s side then beat to the €25m (£23m/$29m) capture of Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham last month.

The arrival of Reinier may spark fresh speculation about the future of a current Dortmund forward, Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old is wanted by Manchester United but talks between the clubs earlier this summer failed to produce a deal, prompting Dortmund to declare that the former youngster would be staying at the club for the 2020-21 campaign.

Goal has learned that the Red Devils are still chasing the winger's signature, despite Dortmund’s stance.

Sancho and Bellingham were both on target in Dortmund’s friendly victory over Wien on Sunday, the second win during their pre-season training camp in .

Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can and Thorgan Hazard were also among the scorers.