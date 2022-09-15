Real Madrid star Valverde issued goals warning by Ancelotti: 'I'd have to rip up my coach's licence!'

Carlo Ancelotti has threatened to "rip up my coach's licence" if Fede Valverde doesn't score over ten goals for Real Madrid this season.

Valverde in sensational form

Scored stunners against Mallorca & Leipzig

Ancelotti hands out goal-challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan has recorded three goals and two assists in his first eight appearances for Madrid in 2022-23, including a stunning solo effort against Mallorca last weekend. Valverde followed up that display by scoring another fine goal in a Champions League group stage win over RB Leipzig, and Ancelotti has challenged him to maintain his output in the final third.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What seemed strange to me was that he just scored once last season. I told him that if he was not able to score more than 10 goals, I’d have to rip up my coach’s licence. He has a rock in his foot," the Blancos boss said after seeing his side beat Leipzig 2-0 at Santiago Bernabeu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valverde's rise to prominence in Madrid has not gone unnoticed, with top clubs across the world now being strongly linked with his services. Liverpool were reportedly among those to register their interest in the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window, but he is currently under contract at the Bernabeu until 2027.

WHAT NEXT FOR VALVERDE? Valverde will likely be back in Ancelotti's starting XI when the Blancos take on arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.