Real Madrid star Kroos sidelined by adductor tear

Santiago Solari's injury woes continue to mount, with the German midfielder joining Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio in the treatment room

Toni Kroos will miss a series of Real Madrid's forthcoming matches with a grade two adductor tear, the Liga giants have confirmed.

The Germany midfielder was substituted 10 minutes from time in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result that left Santiago Solari's side fifth in Spain's top flight.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Following tests carried out on our player Toni Kroos today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a grade two tear of the adductor muscle in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored."

Madrid did not specify an expected return date for Kroos but his grade two tear is likely to mean an absence of anywhere between three to six weeks to heal completely.

Indeed, Los Blancos could count themselves lucky, as grade three tears can sideline players for over three months.

That means the 29-year-old will miss both legs of the Copa del Rey last-16 tie against Leganes – the opening match of which comes on Wednesday – and the league games against Real Betis and Sevilla at the very least.

Madrid close out January with a trip to Espanyol before entertaining Deportivo Alaves.

The February 9 derby at Atletico Madrid is followed by a trip to Ajax in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Kroos' absence adds to a considerable injury headache for Solari, who is currently without Gareth Bale (calf), Mariano (sciatica), Marco Asensio and Marcos Llorente (both hamstring).