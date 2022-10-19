'We already have the best players' - Real president Perez claims he has no plans to pursue Haaland

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez played dumb when asked about Man City star Erling Haaland and his supposed release clause.

Haaland has 20 goals this season

Madrid have been linked in the past

Los Blancos have Ballon d'Or winner

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian joined City in the summer for a £51 million ($63m) fee after his Borussia Dortmund release clause was triggered. He has since been linked with a move to La Liga amid talk of an exclusive clause held by Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about Haaland’s reported release clause, Perez said: “I have no idea. We already have the best players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With 15 Premier League goals already for City after just 10 outings, the 22-year-old has established himself to be the kind of galactico-type player Madrid may chase one day.

DID YOU KNOW? The striker became the first player to score three successive home hat-tricks in Premier League matches when netting against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Man United consecutively.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Seeing as Madrid already have Karim Benzema it's hard to argue with Perez's claim – no doubt Haaland will aim to win the Ballon d'Or too one day. He'll be back in action against Brighton at the weekend.