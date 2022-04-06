Real Madrid overwhelm Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final first leg as Benzema shines
Real Madrid overwhelmed Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday as Karim Benzema again proved the most dangerous man on the pitch.
The forward notched a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge and has his side on the brink of the semi-final.
Kai Havertz scored for the Blues, but they were otherwise wasteful as they chased the game, with substitute Romelu Lukaku producing perhaps the worst miss.
What has been said?
"Played well," Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. "Good control of the game, good build up from the back, dangerous counterattack. It was a good night but it is only the first half of this round.
"It was really good. We showed good organisation defensively. We had a fantastic performance up front from Benzema. A good performance.
"We have an advantage. We have to prepare for the next game in the league and then Tuesday will be another game. We have a lot of respect for this team who were the winners of the last Champions League."
Chelsea's defensive worries
Chelsea have suffered back-to-back home defeats for only the second time under Thomas Tuchel, also doing so in April last year.
This is the first time since 2012 that the Blues have allowed at least three goals in consecutive matches at Stamford Bridge, having given up four to Brentford this past weekend.
They were persistently troubled by Real Madrid on the counterattack as Benzema and Vinicius Junior threatened a back line that until recent times had been mostly stellar with Tuchel in charge.
