Real Madrid to face Manchester City in UEFA Women's Champions League round two

Lyon will face Levante while Wolfsburg host Bordeaux in the final round of fixtures before the group stage of the European competition

Real Madrid have been drawn at home to Manchester City in the most eye-catching tie for the second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL).

The final round before the group stage, it sees 24 sides drawn against each other in 12 two-legged knock-out matches, the winners joining PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and reigning champions Barcelona in the pools.

Several big guns from the European women's game join the competition at this stage, and the most notable match will see English and Spanish giants go head to head.

