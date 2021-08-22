Real Madrid to face Manchester City in UEFA Women's Champions League round two
Getty composite
Real Madrid have been drawn at home to Manchester City in the most eye-catching tie for the second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL).
The final round before the group stage, it sees 24 sides drawn against each other in 12 two-legged knock-out matches, the winners joining PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and reigning champions Barcelona in the pools.
Several big guns from the European women's game join the competition at this stage, and the most notable match will see English and Spanish giants go head to head.
More follows.