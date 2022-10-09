Real Madrid legend Casillas deletes tweet saying he is gay amid reports that it was a joke

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has deleted a tweet in which he said “I’m gay”, with reports in Spain suggesting that he was joking.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 41-year-old former goalkeeper, who made 725 appearances for Madrid after graduating from their youth system, took to social media on Sunday to send a message to his 9.6 million followers. Casillas’ actions sparked instant debate, with questions asked of whether the statement was true or a response to recent rumours regarding his personal life.

WHAT THEY SAID: Casillas’ tweet read: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay. #happysunday”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Spain and Barcelona defender Carles Puyol was among those to respond to the tweet, but the original message was deleted too. Reports in Spain now suggest that Casillas was responding to speculation suggesting that he is dating Alejandra Onieva, having recently been linked with Melyssa Pinto, Rocio Osorno and Gerard Pique’s ex-wife, Shakira. Casillas’ love life has dominated gossip columns since the breakdown of his marriage to Sara Carbonero.

WHAT NEXT? World Cup winner Casillas is expected to make a statement at some point, in which he will attempt to explain his actions.