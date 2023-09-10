Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe backup plan? Man City star Julian Alvarez attracting interest from Spanish giants

Ritabrata Banerjee
Julian Alvarez Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Real MadridJ. ÁlvarezManchester CityTransfersK. Mbappé

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Manchester City's Julian Alvarez after failing to land Kylian Mbappe this summer.

  • Real Madrid want Alvarez
  • Los Blancos' Mbappe backup plan
  • Scored twice for Man City this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos are expected to finally recruit Mbappe next season when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. However, according to the latest reports, Mbappe might sign a new contract that will allow him to leave PSG in 2024 but for a transfer fee.

While the Frenchman remains Real Madrid's priority, the club have also shortlisted a few backup options which include City forward Alvarez, according to Fichajes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has started in every game the club have played thus far. In four Premier League appearances, Alvarez has scored two goals and provided one assist.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Next matches

Kylian-Mbappe(C)Getty Images

20230825_Ancelotti(C)Getty images

Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Manchester City 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JULIAN ALVAREZ? The striker will be next seen in action for Argentina in a 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Bolivia on Tuesday.

Editors' Picks