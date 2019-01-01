Real Madrid in chaos as Perez row leaves Ramos future in doubt

A row between the club's president and their captain has left the future of the defender in doubt following a devastating week for the Spanish giants

have been left in chaos following an argument between Florentino Perez and Sergio Ramos that has left a deep divide between the club's front office and the club captain, Goal understands.

The confrontation took place following the club's loss to in the and has left the future of the defender in doubt.

Ramos and Perez were both left angered by a meeting they had following Tuesday's loss in which Perez expressed his disappointment with the team and its current form.

Perez came into the Madrid dressing room following the loss and berated the players for their performances and lack of dedication to the club, leading to harsh feelings among the playing staff.

Then, following a meeting with manager Santiago Solari in which the Argentine could not be convinced to step down from his position, Perez and Ramos had a tension-filled exchange of their own that left both sides furious, the defender reportedly blaming the club's hierarchy for poor planning.

The club are now upset with the attitude of their captain, while the defender is of the belief that he has always represented the club to the fullest and has given his all for Real Madrid.

Ramos believes he is being blamed with the bad performances of the team and with the situation they currently find themselves in and finds the criticism to be very unfair to him, leaving he and Madrid on the verge of a breakdown.

Ramos has a contract until 2021 and a buyout clause of €200 million (£171m/$224m), and the next few days will be key in player and club trying to rebuild their relationship.

Real Madrid are already set to move on from Solari, with Jose Mourinho in line to take over for the rest of the season.

Sunday is set to be the final match Solari takes charge of with a change expected to be made on Monday, in part to help stop the chaos the club find itself in, though the future for Ramos remains up in the air following his argument with Perez.

Madrid take on Valladolid on Sunday as they look to rebound from a disastrous week.