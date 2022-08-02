'He’s like a father to me!' - Real Madrid Champions League hero Rodrygo reveals Modric influence

The Brazilian has learned a lot from his more experienced teammate

Rodrygo has lavished praise on Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, describing him as a footballing father figure. The pair helped clinch the club's 14th Champions League title last season, both playing significant roles en route to the final in Paris.

They combined memorably for a vital goal in the Blancos' quarter-final second leg meeting with Chelsea, as Modric looped a sumptuous, outside-the-boot pass into Rodrygo's path and the forward produced a controlled volley that sent the tie to extra time.

Rodrygo also came off the bench to great effect in the semi-final second leg, bagging a late brace to force extra time against Manchester City.

What has Rodrygo said about Modric's influence?

The quarter-final goal was a fine example of the strong connection that the players share on the field and Rodrygo was keen to emphasise the Croatian's influence on his career in a recent interview posted on the club's official website.

"He really helps me," he said. "Playing with him is much easier, given the quality he's got. He's like a father to me.

How has Carlo Ancelotti shaped Rodrygo's career?

Rodrygo also has some kind words to share about Carlo Ancelotti, who steered Real Madrid to European glory last season.

"He wins, that's what he does," he added. "He always wins, he's incredible. He's been successful everywhere he's been and it's no different here. He's done an amazing job with us since the day he joined.

"I remember everything he said to us during the pre-season, the advice he gave us. The team kept growing and improving throughout the season, we had few tough moments but it all worked out well in the end."

What are Rodrygo's aims for the coming season?

The 21-year-old will be aiming for more silverware this campaign, starting with next Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rodrygo has also set some personal targets, saying: "I'd like to score more goals every day, provide more assists and play more. I believe I'm improving and playing better every season.

"I think I played well in my first season, I couldn't play much in the second year due to the serious injury I had and I was better in the third season. In the coming season, I believe I'll be even better than in previous seasons."