'He cried for hours!' - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti jokes that Vinicius Jr had devastated reaction to FIFA The Best Men's Player award snub

Carlo Ancelotti has joked that Vinicius Jr 'cried for three or four hours' after being snubbed for FIFA's The Best Men's Player award.

Real Madrid star was not nominated

Ancelotti gives tongue-in-cheek response

Opened his account for 23-24 against Almeria

WHAT HAPPENED? After being snubbed for the awards nominees earlier this week, the Real Madrid boss was asked whether the 23-year-old seemed affected by the news, to which he gave a typically Ancelotti response at his press conference on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Vinicius was crying in the dressing room. I asked him 'what's going on', and he said: 'They haven't put me on this list'. He cried for three or four hours and we weren't able to get him to stop," the Italian joked.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently sidelined through injury, Ancelotti also gave a response to how Vinicius Jr's latest setback is affecting him. He said: "The injury is healing well. He has increased the workload and next week he will gradually start training with the team. I think he will recover sooner than the six weeks they said."

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID?: The Spanish giants are next in La Liga action against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, bidding to extend their unbeaten start to the new season.