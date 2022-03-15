Karim Benzema's double for Real Madrid on Monday saw him overtake Thierry Henry as the highest-scoring French player in the modern era.

Less than a week after he eased past Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano to become the third-top scorer in the club's history, Benzema has surpassed one of his country's all-time greats.

The striker reached the milestone when he fired in twice against Mallorca to help Madrid strengthen their hold on first place in La Liga.

How many goals has Benzema scored?

Benzema now has 413 goals to his name for club and country.

That sees him overtake Les Bleus and Arsenal hero Henry, who finished his career on 411.

Overall, Benzema has scored 311 goals for the Santiago Bernabeu team, 66 for Lyon and 36 in his 94 caps for France.

It is not known if that makes the 34-year-old the all-time scorer in French history as some historical data is not available, but he has confirmed his place as his nation's finest in the modern game.

Where does Benzema stand in Real Madrid's all-time goal charts?

Benzema's stunning hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week saw him move above Di Stefano in his club's list of top scorers.

He is now the third highest-scoring player in Madrid's history with 311 goals, while Di Stefano finished his career on 308.

Spain great Raul is still above Benzema with 323 goals, while Cristiano Ronaldo is top of the list on 451.

