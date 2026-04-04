Real Madrid are in a dire position in the title race following a maddening final phase in Mallorca

Real Madrid have had a very poor run of form in their bid for the Spanish league title. The Whites suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Mallorca. When Eder Militão headed home the equaliser in the 88th minute, a point seemed assured, but Vedat Muriqi denied Real Madrid a point in the dying moments of the match.

After an opening phase in which Mallorca had more chances, it was Real Madrid who were the first to pose a real threat on the Canary Island.

Kylian Mbappé received the ball in the penalty area, was unmarked and fired the ball towards the top corner, forcing Leo Roman to stretch. Moments later, the same goalkeeper was called upon to make a save from an attempt by Arda Güler.





It was ultimately Mallorca who, somewhat surprisingly, took the lead. A cross from the right was met in the penalty area by the completely unmarked Manu Morlanes. He then slotted the ball neatly into the bottom-right corner.

In the second half, Álvaro Arbeloa was forced to make some changes, bringing on Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior. Eder Militão also made his return after months out with injury.

Even with all their big names on the pitch, Real Madrid struggled to make an impact against a well-organised Mallorca side, until Militão, of all people, powered a header from a corner into the top corner: 1-1.

However, that header did not yield a point. In the dying moments of the match, Mallorca still managed to win the game. Muriqi received the ball in the box and then blasted it hard into the top corner.

The loss of points means FC Barcelona can pull well clear of Real Madrid on Saturday evening. A win against Atlético Madrid would see the Catalans move seven points clear of their pursuers.



