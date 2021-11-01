'Real derby... still no goals conceded' - Koulibaly after Napoli's win over Salernitana

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has expressed his satisfaction with the way his team played in the 1-0 win over Salernitana in the Serie A match played at Arechi in Salerno on Sunday.

The Naples sode came into the match as favourites but laboured to get past the relegation-threatened Garnets.

The lone goal came in the 61st minute when Piotr Zielinski capitalised on poor defending to fire home from close range.

In the 70th minute, Grigoris Kastanos was sent off for a dangerous challenge leaving the hosts with a numerical disadvantage, but seven minutes later, Koulibaly was also red-carded for a professional foul.

The Senegal international was sent off for his reckless tackle that stopped Nigeria striker Simy Nwankwo from converting a goal-scoring opportunity in the 77th minute.

It was the first time in two years the West African was shown a straight red card in the Italian top-flight, since his sending off against Cagliari in September 2019.

But the Teranga Lion had played his part to contribute to Napoli's 10th win in 11 league matches, and another week on top of the table.

"Three points and still no goals conceded. A real derby. We won and that's the most important thing. Forward and up," the 30-year-old posted on his official social media platform.

It was a match that in-form Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen missed owing to a contracture of the right gastrocnemius.

Speaking after the game, Napoli coach Spalletti pencilled in the team’s fixture against Verona at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday as a possible return date for the Super Eagle, meaning he will almost certainly miss their Group C Europa League fixture against Legia Warsaw at Polish Army Stadium on Wednesday.

"It remains to be seen if he [Osimhen] has to stay out for a couple of games," Spalletti told the media after the game as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

"For Sunday he can also do it, we have a lot of trust in our doctors."