'I'm ready and eager' - Lionel Messi relishing new challenge in MLS with Inter Miami after snubbing Barcelona return

Lionel Messi cannot wait to take up a new challenge in the MLS and is eager to play for Inter Miami.

Messi eager to play for Inter Miami

Happy to join MLS

Will sign after PSG contract expires

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star will sign onthe dotted linewith Inter Miami as soon as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30. Initially, there were talks about Messi going back to Barcelona in the summer after a gap of two years, but the move never materialised as he decided to move to Miami.

The 35-year-old has now claimed that moving to the MLS was a well-thought-out decision, and he is eager to start this new chapter in his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TV Publica, Messi said, "I’m well. Initially, we had a different idea [to return to Barcelona]. We’re happy with the decision we have taken. I’m ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change.

"[The decision] was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing. We’re happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After it was made clear that Messi will not extend his stay with PSG, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal showed interest in signing him and was also offering a massive salary, but he eventually snubbed the offer along with a possibility of a return to Barcelona in favour of moving to the USA.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? After starring for Argentina against Australia in an international friendly, Messi will now leave the national camp to begin his holiday period after a long season. He will playno part in Argentina's match against Indonesia on June 19.