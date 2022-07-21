RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Liverpool are in Germany to take on RB Leipzig in their next pre-season friendly...

Liverpool are set to take on RB Leipzig in their third pre-season friendly this year on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's team lost 0-4 to Manchester United as they kicked off their pre-season preparations with a heavily rotated lineup.

The Reds fielded a strong squad at their second friendly match against Crystal Palace. Jordan Henderson and Mohamad Salah were on the scoresheet as Klopp's men got their first pre-season win under the belt.

The Anfield men will now face the Bundesliga side at the Red Bull Arena before a meeting with RB Salzburg on July 27.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Date: July 21, 2022 Kick-off: 6:15 pm BST / 1:15 pm ET

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom or the United States, but it is available to watch and stream online through LFCTV GO.

TV channel Online stream N/A LFCTV, LFCTV GO

Liverpool squad & team news

A familiar-looking Liverpool lineup recorded a win against Crystal Palace in Singapore and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his players can get another good outing in Germany.

Klopp has a number of fitness concerns ahead of the game, with Diogo Jota's injury being the biggest concern for the Liverpool boss. The forward is feared to have suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem.

Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also been ruled out due to an abdominal issue and a muscle issue respectively.

Joe Gomez was not in action against Palace as a precaution but has returned to training. Youngsters Kaide Gordon, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are unlikely to be risked as well.

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamad Salah is expected to feature in the starting lineup, after having made only a substitute appearance against Crystal Palace. Adrian is set to replace Becker in between the sticks.

Possible Liverpool XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho; Diaz, Darwin, Salah.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Davies Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Van den Berg, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Tsimikas, Konate, Norris, Phillips, Luke Chambers Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Mabaya, Hill, Clarkson, Frauendorf Forwards Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Diaz, Diogo Jota, Clark, Fabio Carvalho

RB Leipzig squad & team news

Domenico Tedesco's squad has injury concerns of their own. Josko Gvardiol and forward Yussuf Poulsen are yet to make their comebacks from injury whereas Ademola Lookman is doubtful to take part in the game due to a knock to his ankle.

Tedesco will hope to make full use of his squad against Liverpool. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is likely to be slotted in goal. Alexander Sorloth may fancy his chances in front of goal as he is set to replace the injured Poulsen in attack.

Possible RB Leipzig XI: Gulasci; Angelino, Orban, Klostermann, Halstenberg; Forsberg, Szoboszlai, Laimer; Ba, Sorloth, Kampl.