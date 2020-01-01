RB Leipzig offer Werner transfer update after reports he wants Liverpool move

Reports in the English press on Friday suggest that the Germany international would be keen on a switch to Anfield when the transfer window opens

-linked Timo Werner has not been the subject of any transfer enquiries in recent weeks, 's sporting director Markus Krosche has revealed.

It has been reported that the Reds are lining up a summer move for the forward, with Sky Sports suggesting on Friday that the striker is ready to make the switch to Anfield in the summer, if his £52 million ($64m) release clause is met.

As confirmed by Goal, Werner is also an option for Barcelona and Real Madrid, although both Liga clubs are currently focused on alternative targets.

However, Krosche insists Leipzig have not had any approaches for Werner, who scored 21 goals in 25 games in 2019-20 before the season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff revealed last week that neither Liverpool nor Bayern Munich, who have also been linked, had made contact regarding Werner, and that remains the case, according to Krosche.

"There have been no enquiries, and Timo didn't contact us either," he told reporters on Friday.

"These rumours have been around for weeks. As of now, there is nothing new."

Krosche expects the global Covid-19 crisis to have an impact on the upcoming transfer window, with campaigns across Europe still hanging in the balance.

Germany's Bundesliga is set to become one of the first major leagues to resume play next month.

"It will be a different transfer market," Krosche said. "It will depend on whether leagues and the European competitions can be played to the end, because that means a lot of income."

Leipzig have moves of their own to make, with Krosche hinting at talks with over the renegotiation of the €29m (£25m/$31m) fee to sign Patrik Schick on a permanent basis.

Schick has scored seven goals in 15 league games on loan from the side.

"Patrik feels very comfortable with us and I can imagine him staying," Krosche said.

"The option has not changed at the moment, but maybe in the next few weeks [it will]. All clubs have to deal with the crisis."