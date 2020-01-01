'I'm a football coach, not a model!' - RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann snaps at question about his suit after Man Utd hammering

The German head coach was in no mood for jokes over his attire following his side's heavy defeat at Old Trafford

Julian Nagelsmann snapped at a question about his suit after 's hammering against , insisting: "I'm a football coach, not a model".

Leipzig's unbeaten start to the 2020-21 campaign came to an end on Wednesday night as they were beaten 5-0 by the Red Devils.

The German outfit reached the semi-finals last season and opened their latest campaign with a comfortable home win against , but found themselves completely outgunned by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a cool finish after being played in by Paul Pogba, before both sides toiled away for the all-important second goal of the game for the next 50 minutes.

The Red Devils eventually doubled their lead 17 minutes from time via a strike from substitute Marcus Rashford, who doubled his account moments later after leaving Dayot Upamecano for dust in the final third.

Anthony Martial then got in on the act by netting from the penalty spot, before Rashford completed the first hat-trick of his career in stoppage time with another well-taken effort.

Nagelsman's attire ultimately caught the eye more than any of his players over the course of the 90 minutes, with the German head coach donning a black and white blazer and silver tie on the touchline.

The 33-year-old wore a similarly striking number during Leipzig's defeat to PSG in their last-four clash in 2019-20, and had talked up his choice of clothing ahead of the trip to Manchester in midweek.

“I have a special one for Wednesday as well,” Nagelsmann told a pre-match press conference. “The trousers will not be that special but the rest is kind of special. Not as special as the suit against PSG but it is ok. It is a bit British style. A friend of mine sent me messages about it and pictures from Instagram. It's not a problem.

"I only laugh about it. I wear these things I like and at the end I try to do my best with my work.”

However, when a Sky reporter suggested to Nagelsmann that his latest outfit wouldn't be going into his wardrobe as a "lucky jacket" after the loss to United, he responded angrily: "Don’t talk so much about my clothes. I wear what I like. I’m a football coach, not a model.”

Leipzig will have the chance to bounce back from a significant European set back when they take on in the on Saturday, while United will now look ahead to a Premier League meeting with a day later.