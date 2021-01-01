'This is my home' - Raul wants to stay at Real Madrid amid Zidane succession talk

The 43-year-old has been highlighted as a candidate to take charge of the senior team next season and he plans on staying in the Spanish capital

Real Madrid legend Raul says he wants to stay at the club amid reports he will replace Zinedine Zidane as head coach at the end of the season.

Zidane is on his way out of the club this summer after a difficult campaign in the Spanish capital.

Raul has been tipped by Spanish media to succeed his former team-mate, having impressed at the helm of the club's second string.

What has been said?

The ex-striker has also been linked with clubs in Germany in recent weeks, but he says he will not be leaving Madrid just yet.

“This is my home and this is where I want to be. This is not the time to talk about anyone’s future," he told Marca. "We’ve learned a lot this year. I’m an employee of the club. Since I decided to become a coach three or four years ago it’s best to do it at home, at my club, gaining experience and coaching in the best way. I’m a club man, I’m happy at home and I’m excited to continue."

Why is Zidane leaving?

Goal understands Zidane has told his players that he will depart the club this summer.

The former France star has been under pressure throughout the campaign, particularly in the wake of his side's Champions League semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Los Blancos can still win La Liga this year, however, as they sit second in the table. They trail leaders Atletico Madrid by two points with two games left to play.

Madrid will take on Athletic Club on Sunday before finishing the campaign with a home game against Villarreal next week.

