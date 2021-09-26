Raul Jimenez nets first Wolves goal since return from fractured skull
Getty
Raul Jimenez scored his first goal for Wolves since coming back from injury.
The Mexico international suffered a fractured skull last November and was kept out of action until his return at the start of this season.
Jimenez slotted in the opening goal of the game against Southampton after 61 minutes, 10 months since his last goal.
Editors' Picks
- North London Derby: Ranking the greatest Africans to play for Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur
- Falcao making up for lost time at Rayo Vallecano as World Cup quest continues
- Gyasi and Spezia bow to Kessie and Milan in Serie A
- Gilberto Silva exclusive: Arsenal legend on Arteta, Edu, Partey's importance and beating Spurs
More to follow...