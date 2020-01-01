Detailed ratings of State FAs revealed: West Bengal and Maharashtra excel, 3 FAs score 0
Back in June 2020, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) released the 'Performance Assessment for States' with West Bengal topping the charts with Maharashtra and Kerala also impressing among the states that have FIFA-backed development project.
The AIFF (All India Football Federation) has ranked the various state associations on their performance in the previous footballing calendar based on five operational verticals. They are coaches education, grassroots development, referees development, academy accreditation and state leagues & competitions (for clubs only).
The parameter score for each vertical is determined by multiplying its weight with the number of activities or events facilitated by the state.
Parameter Weights - 1.0
a) Endorsements - 0.1
b) Course Organisation (AIFF D, E and Ref) - 0.2
c) Competition Organization (Youth) - 0.3
d) Competition Organization (Senior) - 0.4
State Score Calculation Parameter Score = Parameter Weight x Activity number
State Score = Sum of Parameter Scores
For example, if a state has made five endorsements then its endorsement score will be 0.1 * 5 = 0.5
Total state score will be calculated by summing up (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)
Making the most of a FIFA-backed project, the AIFF had appointed a State Development Officer (SDO) in 11 states which included the hotbeds of football like West Bengal, Goa and Kerala. The SDOs have been working closely with various state associations in organising various developmental programmes like age-group leagues, women's leagues, baby leagues, coach education workshops at the grassroots level.
Initially, Delhi was part of the 11 states selected for the FIFA project but were then replaced by Karnataka.
Coaches Education
States & UTs
|AIFF D-Certificate Courses
|Scores
|Kerala
|12
|2.4
|Maharashtra
|11
|2.2
|Tamil Nadu
|10
|2
|Meghalaya
|8
|1.6
|Karnataka
|7
|1.4
|West Bengal
|6
|1.2
|Punjab
|6
|1.2
|Goa
|2
|0.4
|Odisha
|1
|0.2
|Mizoram
|1
|0.2
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0
|0
States & UTs
|AIFF E-Courses
|Scores
|Meghalaya
|12
|2.4
|West Bengal
|5
|1
|Maharashtra
|4
|0.8
|Kerala
|2
|0.4
|Karnataka
|2
|0.4
|Punjab
|2
|0.4
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1
|0.2
|Mizoram
|1
|0.2
|Goa
|1
|0.2
|Tamil Nadu
|0
|0
|Odisha
|0
|0
Grassroots
|States
|Golden Baby League Endorsements
|Scores
|West Bengal
|29
|2.9
|Tamil Nadu
|24
|2.4
|Jammu & Kashmir
|16
|1.6
|Karnataka
|11
|1.1
|Maharashtra
|7
|0.7
|Kerala
|6
|0.6
|Meghalaya
|5
|0.5
|Mizoram
|3
|0.3
|Odisha
|2
|0.2
|Punjab
|0.2
|0.2
|Goa
|2
|0.2
Referees Development
|States
|Referees Development Courses & Programs
|Scores
|Kerala
|5
|1
|West Bengal
|2
|0.4
|Maharashtra
|2
|0.4
|Goa
|2
|0.4
|Punjab
|1
|0.2
|Mizoram
|1
|0.2
|Meghalaya
|1
|0.2
|Karnataka
|1
|0.2
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1
|0.2
|Tamil Nadu
|0
|0
|Odisha
|0
|0
Academy Accreditation
|States
|Academy Accreditation Endorsements
|Scores
|Karnataka
|19
|1.9
|Maharashtra
|18
|1.8
|West Bengal
|14
|1.4
|Tamil Nadu
|12
|1.2
|Kerala
|11
|1.1
|Goa
|6
|0.6
|Jammu & Kashmir
|5
|0.5
|Punjab
|5
|0.5
|Meghalaya
|2
|0.2
|Odisha
|2
|0.2
|Mizoram
|1
|0.1
State Leagues (Senior to U-13)
|States
|Senior (Women's)
|Senior (Men's)
|Boys (13-18 years)
|Girls (13-18 years)
|Total
|Score
|CMS for state leagues
|West Bengal
|1
|1
|4
|1
|7
|2.3
|No
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2.3
|Yes
|Goa
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|2
|Yes
|Kerala
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|1.9
|Yes
|Punjab
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1.7
|Yes
|Maharashtra
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1.7
|Yes
|Karnataka
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1.7
|Yes
|Meghalaya
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|1.3
|No
|Tamil Nadu
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Yes
|Odisha
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.8
|No
|Jammu and Kashmir
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.4
|No
Performance Score Ranking 2019/20 of FDP (FIFA Developmental Project) States
|Rank
|States
|Scores
|1
|West Bengal
|9.2
|2
|Maharashtra
|7.6
|3
|Kerala
|7.4
|4
|Karnataka
|6.7
|5
|Tamil Nadu
|6.6
|6
|Meghalaya
|6.2
|7
|Punjab
|4.2
|8
|Goa
|3.8
|9
|Mizoram
|3.3
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|2.9
|11
|Odisha
|1.4
The AIFF also evaluated 12 states who were outside the ambit of the FIFA project on the same five operational verticals. Their rankings are as follows:
Coaches Education
|States & UTs
|AIFF D-Certificate Courses
|Score
|Himachal Pradesh
|9
|1.8
|Delhi
|4
|0.8
|Manipur
|3
|0.6
|Madhya Pradesh
|3
|0.6
|Gujarat
|3
|0.6
|Jharkhand
|1
|0.2
|Assam
|1
|0.2
|Uttar Pradesh
|1
|0.2
|Chandigarh
|1
|0.2
|Chattisgarh
|1
|0.2
|Sikkim
|1
|0.2
|Haryana
|1
|0.2
|States
|AIFF E-Certificate
|Scores
|Chhattisgarh
|8
|1.6
|Delhi
|3
|0.6
|Manipur
|2
|0.4
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|0.4
|Gujarat
|2
|0.4
|Andhra Pradesh
|1
|0.2
Grassroots
|States
|Golden Baby League Endorsements
|Scores
|Gujarat
|7
|0.7
|Manipur
|5
|0.5
|Assam
|5
|0.5
|Rajashthan
|3
|0.3
|Chhattisgarh
|2
|0.2
|Telengana
|2
|0.2
|Uttar Pradesh
|2
|0.2
|Jharkhand
|1
|0.1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0.1
|Delhi
|1
|0.1
Referees Development
|States
|Referees Development Courses & Programs
|Score
|Delhi
|2
|0.4
|Assam
|1
|0.2
|Gujarat
|1
|0.2
|Telengana
|1
|0.2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0.2
|Sikkim
|1
|0.2
|Chandigarh
|1
|0.2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1
|0.2
|Bihar
|1
|02
|Rajashthan
|1
|0.2
|Haryana
|1
|0.2
|Puducherry
|1
|0.2
|Tripura
|1
|0.2
|Chhatisgarh
|1
|0.2
Academy Accreditation
|States
|Academy Accreditation Endorsements
|Score
|Gujarat
|8
|0.8
|Delhi
|7
|0.7
|Jharkhand
|7
|0.7
|Manipur
|4
|0.4
|Assam
|4
|0.4
|Rajashthan
|3
|0.3
|Madhya Pradesh
|3
|0.3
|Telengana
|3
|0.3
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|0.1
|Haryana
|1
|0.1
|Lakshadweep
|1
|0.1
|Uttarakhand
|1
|0.1
State Competitions
|States & Uts
|Senior Women's
|Senior Men's
|Boys (13-18 years)
|Girls (13-18 years)
|Total
|Score
|Manipur
|1
|1
|3
|3
|8
|2.6
|Sikkim
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1.3
|Delhi
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.1
|Telengana
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1.1
|Tripura
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.8
|Assam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0.8
|Uttarakhand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.8
|Uttar Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.8
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.4
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.4
|Lakshadweep
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.4
|Madhya Pradesh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|Rajashthan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.4
|Bihar
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.4
|Gujarat
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.4
|Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andaman & Nicobar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jharkhand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haryana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Performance Scores Ranking
|Rank
|States
|Scores
|Rank
|States
|Scores
|1
|Manipur
|4.5
|11
|Tripura
|1
|2
|Delhi
|3.7
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|1
|3
|Gujarat
|3.1
|12
|Uttarakhand
|0.9
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|2.3
|12
|Chandigarh
|0.9
|5
|Himachal Pradesh
|2.2
|13
|Bihar
|0.6
|6
|Assam
|2.1
|14
|Lakshadweep
|0.5
|7
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1.8
|15
|Andhra Pradesh
|0.4
|8
|Sikkim
|1.7
|16
|Daman & Diu
|0.3
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|1.3
|17
|Puducherry
|0.2
|10
|Rajashthan
|1.2
|18
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0
|11
|Jharkhand
|1
|18
|Andaman & Nicobar
|0
|18
|Nagaland
|0
Overall Performance Score Ranking 2019/20
|Rank
|States
|Score
|Grade
|1
|West Bengal
|9.2
|Grade-I
|2
|Maharashtra
|7.6
|Grade-I
|3
|Kerala
|7.4
|Grade-I
|4
|Karnataka
|6.7
|Grade-I
|5
|Tamil Nadu
|6.6
|Grade-I
|6
|Meghalaya
|6.2
|Grade-I
|7
|Manipur
|4.5
|Grade-I
|8
|Punjab
|4.2
|Grade-I
|9
|Goa
|3.8
|Grade-I
|10
|Delhi
|3.7
|Grade-I
|11
|Mizoram
|3.3
|Grade-I
|12
|Gujarat
|3.1
|Grade-I
|13
|Jammu & Kashmir
|2.9
|Grade-I
|14
|Chhattisgarh
|2.3
|Grade-II
|15
|Himachal Pradesh
|2.2
|Grade-II
|16
|Assam
|2.1
|Grade-II
|17
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1.8
|Grade-II
|17
|Telengana
|1.8
|Grade-II
|18
|Sikkim
|1.7
|Grade-II
|19
|Odisha
|1.4
|Grade-II
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1.3
|Grade-II
|21
|Rajasthan
|1.2
|Grade-II
|22
|Jharkhand
|1
|Grade-II
|22
|Tripura
|1
|Grade-II
|22
|Uttar Pradesh
|1
|Grade-II
|23
|Uttarakhand
|0.9
|Grade-III
|23
|Chandigarh
|0.9
|Grade-III
|24
|Bihar
|0.6
|Grade-III
|25
|Lakshadweep
|0.5
|Grade-III
|25
|Haryana
|0.5
|Grade-III
|26
|Andhra Pradesh
|0.4
|Grade-III
|27
|Daman & Diu
|0.3
|Grade-III
|28
|Puducherry
|0.2
|Grade-III
|29
|Andaman & Nicobar
|0
|Grade-III
|29
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0
|Grade-III
|29
|Nagaland
|0
|Grade-III