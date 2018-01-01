Rashford rubbishes Man Utd's underdog tag ahead of Liverpool clash

The forward says he and his team-mates intend to head to Anfield looking for a win, despite Jurgen Klopp's side sitting atop the Premier League table

Marcus Rashford has rubbished suggestions that Manchester United head to Liverpool as underdogs on Sunday.

United travel to Anfield this weekend having won just one of their last four games in all competitions.

A 4-1 win over Fulham in their last Premier League fixture was followed by a disappointing 2-1 Champions League reverse against Valencia.

Liverpool, meanwhile, beat Napoli 1-0 in midweek, and have yet to lose in the top-flight this season, sitting one point clear at the top of the Premier League.

Rashford, though, insists he and his team-mates expect to win the game, despite Jurgen Klopp's side being the overwhelming favourites to come out on top.

"We don't go there as underdogs, I think we go there to win the game, like any game," he told Sky Sports.

"But they are a good team, the intensity they play at makes the game difficult, but we have to match that and try to improve it. But I think it is important to focus on us, and see how we can hurt them, and score some goals."

Jose Mourinho has come in for criticism in recent weeks, with United struggling for form and flow.

United have endured a stop-start season and sit sixth in the league, 16 points behind Klopp's men and struggling to make up the ground in the race for a top-four finish.

Of their 16 league games so far this season, United have lost four and drawn five, although Rashford remains fully in support of his manager, insisting he is a winner.

Asked if Mourinho's approach changes for games such as these, he said: "I think he's a bit different, like we all are leading up to these games. It has a special buzz and excitement, and as people we can't hide that.

"But he's a winner, you know, so leading up to the game he's just thinking about winning, how are we going to win, and what we are going to do to win the game, because the three points is what matters."