Rashford & Martial make Man Utd’s attack most potent since Cantona & Cole

The Red Devils saw two in-form frontmen among the goals against Watford and now have four players with 10 or more Premier League efforts this season

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have allowed ’s attack to hit a 23-year high, since the days of Eric Cantona and Andy Cole.

Two in-form forwards were among the goals for the Red Devils on their most recent Premier League outing against .

In what was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game as permanent manager at Old Trafford, three welcome points were ground out on home soil.

United prevailed 2-1 over the Hornets courtesy of efforts from Rashford and Martial.

The former broke the deadlock inside half-an-hour, before the latter doubled the Red Devils’ advantage in the 72nd minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back for Watford in the closing stages, but Solskjaer’s side held on.

Their two frontmen did the business, with both now into double figures for the season in terms of Premier League goals.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have also hit that mark this season, with this the first time since 1996 that United have been able to boast such a potent collection of forwards.

4 – This is the first time since the 1995-96 season (Scholes, Cole, Giggs, Cantona) that Man Utd have had four players score 10+ goals in a single Premier League campaign (Martial, Rashford, Lukaku, Pogba). Fab. pic.twitter.com/KhigG2k5l9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2019

Back in the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, United often shared goals among their attacking unit.

During their historic Treble-winning campaign of 1999, current boss Solskjaer was joined in the Red Devils’ ranks by Cole, Dwight Yorke and Teddy Sheringham.

In more recent times, the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie and Javier Hernandez have graced the books at Old Trafford.

They are all Premier League title winners, and that is the mark the class of 2019 now need to hit.

Solskjaer has spoken of his intention to lift the club back into contention for major honours on the back of being handed a three-year contract.

The likes of Rashford and Martial will have a leading role to play in those trophy hunts, with both still some way short of reaching their park.

A international has committed his future to the club this season be penning fresh terms, while his colleague is being tipped to do likewise with extension talks ongoing.

As things stand, Martial now has 12 goals for the season across all competitions while Rashford has taken his tally to 13 –matching his personal best from 2017-18.