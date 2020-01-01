'Rashford has everything to have a career at the highest level' - Man Utd striker starting to fulfil potential, says Maguire

The England international is confident that an Old Trafford colleague's prolific run of form will continue through to the end of the current season

Marcus Rashford is "starting to get the goals he deserves", according to Harry Maguire, who has predicted a bright future "at the highest level" for the frontman.

Rashford is currently enjoying the best season of his fledgling career, rewarding the faith shown in him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to emerge as arguably United's most important player.

The 22-year-old hit a brace in United's 4-0 home win over Norwich on Saturday afternoon, marking his 200th appearance for the club in some style.

The forward has scored 19 goals in his last 23 outings for club and country, and is now joint second in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Maguire recalls being wowed by Rashford's ability during one of his first training sessions with the Three Lions, and believes that a promising young talent is now beginning to realise his immense potential.

"I'm pleased for him this year that he is starting to get the goals he deserves, and hopefully he has not stopped yet," Maguire told reporters after the Norwich win.

"He has a few more in the tank from now until the end of the season.

"I can remember one of the first sessions when I went to train with England, he really stood out to me there - his ability on the ball, his technique.

"He has everything to go and have a career at the highest level."

United's latest victory saw them remain fifth in the top-flight standings, with still holding a five-point advantage in the race for the final spot.

The Red Devils have been dogged by inconsistency throughout the 2019-20 campaign, but Maguire thinks a top-four finish is still possible if they can put a decent run together.

"We have played two good games and one bad game, and it has not been good enough in terms of that," he added.

"If we put a few wins together on the bounce, we will have every chance."

Solskjaer will now prepare his side for an third-round replay against in midweek, before focus shifts back to the Premier League.

United are due to take in a trip to Anfield to face runaway leaders next Sunday, when they will hope to inflict a first defeat of the season upon an arch-rival.